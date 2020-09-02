Eskom confirms stage 2 load-shedding from 8am on Wednesday

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday.

"Due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints as a result of multiple unit breakdowns, Eskom will continue to implement stage 2 load-shedding from 8am until 10pm [on Wednesday]," the power utility said in a statement.

The rotational power cuts are the result of 10 of its generation units at seven power stations suffering breakdowns in the past two days, said Eskom.

"With the unreliable and aged generation infrastructure, together with a number of risks on running units, there is a high probability that additional stages of load-shedding may be implemented at short notice."