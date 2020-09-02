Continental steps up to support Covid-19 fund

Continental Tyre SA on Tuesday announced its commitment to support the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber Ubuntu Covid-19 Fund, which provides protection and support to frontline staff in Bay health care facilities.

The fund was started in April 2020 with an aim to provide support for critical issues such as the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), renovations to some wards at the Livingstone, Provincial and Dora Nginza hospitals, as well as increasing the number of beds for Covid-19 patients.

It also provides sanitisers and masks to schools and community-based organisations, including old-age homes and community development foundations.

Continental Tyres contributed R250,000 to the fund, which has been used to procure PPE — comprising more than 33,000 gowns, masks and gloves for public hospitals and local clinics throughout Nelson Mandela Bay.

Continental general manager manufacturing JJ Dowling said the Bay had been one of SA’s hardest-hit areas in terms of Covid-19 infections, with the public health-care sector requiring support from the private sector to ensure it was better equipped to handle this crisis.

“As one of Port Elizabeth’s key employers with a proud history spanning 73 years, it’s important that we do our part to support public health-care facilities by helping to save lives and protect medical personnel that are at the front line of this pandemic,” Dowling said.

He said the company applauded the business chamber for driving the initiative and working with its members to make a real difference in peoples’ lives during this crisis.

Chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona thanked Continental for the donation which had contributed to ensuring that the frontline staff in the local health-care facilities were protected.

“The contribution made by the business chamber includes the refurbishment of hospital wards and provision of equipment,” she said.

“We estimate that the collective organised business contribution to the Covid-19 crisis is more than R135m, which includes the [Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni] field hospital.”

HeraldLIVE