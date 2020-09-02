Baby abducted in Lesotho and brought to SA is reunited with her parents

Tears flowed from an overjoyed mother* this week when she was reunited with her baby after the infant was abducted from her in Lesotho seven months ago.

The baby was just three months old when she was taken and brought to SA. The infant was traced to a woman in Welkom in the Free State.

Acting Free State premier Mamiki Qabathe said the woman who allegedly stole the child had pretended to help the mother but fled with the baby instead.

She is now in police custody.

“The child has been in a place of safety in Welkom,” Qabathe said.