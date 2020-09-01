Taxpayers will have to fork out billions for Covid-19, SOEs tell parliament

State entities, including the SABC, Denel, Airports Company SA (Acsa) and the Post Office, have requested billions of rand in funding from the taxpayer to help them weather the coronavirus storm, says the National Treasury.

In a presentation to parliament’s standing committee on appropriations, the Treasury said the SABC “has indicated” a revenue loss of R1.5bn for the 2020/21 financial year as a result of the pandemic's affect on revenue and the displacement costs of public service announcements.

“The SABC has confirmed it is requesting R1.5bn in support,” the Treasury said. It said the SABC had said it would prioritise and fast-track revenue-enhancing initiatives which include restructuring its sales teams, the introduction of additional revenue lines, partnerships and a move into digital platforms for the distribution of its content.

The entity’s operations had been significantly hurt by Covid-19, given that it had to provide additional coverage of current events, which lead to the displacement of its content line-up and, as a result, a loss in advertising revenue, the Treasury said.

The SABC also indicated it had collected less in television licence fees than in the previous financial year.