Stage 2 load-shedding effective from midday, risk of more cuts this week

Breakdowns in electricity generation have resulted in Eskom announcing an enforced power outage from midday to 10pm on Tuesday.

Ten generation units at seven power stations suffered breakdowns in the last 48 hours, said the energy utility.

“A generator each broke down at Amot, Medupi, Lethabo, Matla power stations, while two units each at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations also broke down.