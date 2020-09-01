Sex with teen was consensual, says rape accused

The man accused of kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old from Walmer township claims to have had consensual sex with the teen.

This comes as the complainant admitted to the Port Elizabeth High Court during her second day of testimony that Siphosethu Langjan Mnyamana, 20, had in fact not penetrated her.

She claimed that some of the details of the November 19 alleged attack were omitted by herself when she gave a statement to the police.

On Monday, Mnyamana pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, kidnapping and assault.

The teenager told the court on Monday that after Mnyamana had threatened her with a gun and forced her into a shack in Walmer township, he then threatened her with a large knife by placing it on the bed next to her while he allegedly raped her.

While under cross examination by defence advocate Xolile Bodlo on Tuesday, it emerged that the teen never told police about the alleged knife.

She said when she gave her statement she omitted certain aspects including the issue of the knife because she “wanted to get it over and done with and go home”.

It is alleged by the state that the grade 8 pupil was forced by gunpoint to accompany Mnyamana to a shack after he noticed her walking home from school with her younger sister near Phupha Street, Walmer.

In her evidence in chief, the girl first claimed that while Mnyamana was penetrating her, someone knocked on the door of the shack sparking Mnyamana to jump up, get dressed and tell her to do the same before telling her to leave.

However, while under cross examination she conceded that Mnyamana had in fact not penetrated her and that she did not try to fend him off by hitting him or kicking him during the alleged rape.

While she remained adamant that Mnyamana had forced her to the shack and even pushed her inside while wielding a gun, Bodlo said his client would vehemently deny the allegations.

“The whole issue is the lead up to the alleged rape,” Bodlo said.

“Everything was going well between the two up until that moment [of the alleged rape].”

The case continues.

HeraldLIVE