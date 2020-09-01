News

SA reacts: Happy Spring Day — here's some load-shedding. Nxa!

By Jessica Levitt - 01 September 2020
Stage 2 loadshedding is here.
Brace yourselves for power cuts this week SA. Eskom announced it was implementing stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday from midday to 10pm, citing power station breakdowns.

As cooler weather conditions hit several parts of the country, the power utility says further deterioration on performance may mean more cuts throughout the week.

Gatvol South Africans voiced their anger over the cuts on Twitter. Here's a look at some of their responses:

