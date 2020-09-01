Motherwell clinic closed after masked man runs amok
The Motherwell Wellness Centre was so badly vandalised by a mask-clad individual last week that staff, fearing for their safety, had to close operations, leaving sick people stranded and unable to access medical attention on Monday.
According to clinic staff, the incident happened on Thursday when the individual gained entry into the premises and started shouting and using offensive language before proceeding to grab a chair which he used to break windows and other parts of the property...
