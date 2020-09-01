Metro missing in action so residents clean up beachfront
Fed up with a lack of service delivery, Summerstrand and Humewood residents and business owners took it upon themselves to clean up parts of the overgrown and neglected beachfront area at the weekend.
The municipal contract for grass-cutting and other maintenance of parks and recreational areas lapsed at the end of January and no maintenance work has been done in the area since...
