Male students seek way to end gender-based violence
The Raymond Mhlaba Training Centre held its inaugural annual gender-based violence workshop with male students on their role in the fight against gender-based violence, as Women’s Month came to an end.
The workshop was part of the Vukuzenzele (empower yourself) life skills programme which was facilitated by Malinga Mhlakaza, 28, a former student of the centre...
