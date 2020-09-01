Male students seek way to end gender-based violence

The Raymond Mhlaba Training Centre held its inaugural annual gender-based violence workshop with male students on their role in the fight against gender-based violence, as Women’s Month came to an end.



The workshop was part of the Vukuzenzele (empower yourself) life skills programme which was facilitated by Malinga Mhlakaza, 28, a former student of the centre...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.