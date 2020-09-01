Kani pays tribute to ‘Black Panther’ co-star

Port Elizabeth-born Hollywood star John Kani has paid tribute to his “on-screen son”, Black Panther leading man Chadwick Boseman, who died at the weekend.



On set, day in and day out, Boseman never told any of his co-stars he had terminal cancer...

