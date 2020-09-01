Free ride for Bay traffic offenders
Speedsters and reckless drivers have escaped scot-free for five months in Nelson Mandela Bay as a contract to manage traffic cameras expired in March.
This has left the city without revenue from the cameras, with just R4.9m in fines collected since the start of the year...
