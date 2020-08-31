WATCH | Vietnamese doctor removes giant living leech from man's nose
On August 12 2020, a Vietnamese man went to the doctor because he was experiencing pain and believed something had got into his nose.
When a doctor examined him, he discovered a leech was attached to the man's nasal canal and had damaged several parts of his nasal passages, causing the pain.
The man said he had been swimming in a stream and believed that was when the leech entered his nose.
He will need several days of treatment to heal the wound.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.