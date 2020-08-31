Walmer families desperate for help as sewage floods homes

Irate Walmer township residents are desperate for the municipality to do something about ongoing sewage leaks which have seeped into their yards and homes.

Several families recently spent almost two weeks with raw sewage flowing through their homes and say they have been battling to get help from the municipality.

Thozamile Mlalandle, 58, said that for years raw sewage had flooded their yards when a nearby pump station was faulty.

“The coronavirus won’t kill us, this raw sewage will,” he said.

“We live a painful life, every day we hope that our yards won’t flood with raw sewage.

“For years we have been faced with this challenge.

“Whenever the pump station is faulty, we know we will swim in raw sewage.”

“I don’t know who to turn to now.

“All I am hoping for is that we will get a permanent solution.

“This is not the democracy we voted for.

“I don’t know how many times this has happened, and how painful it is for officials to come and take pictures but never respond again to the problem,” he said.

Another resident, Kholeka Breakfast, said it was very difficult to handle the situation and the municipality was also not very helpful.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase acknowledged that the pump station was the issue and that due to load-shedding it had been a problem.