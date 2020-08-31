Sentencing of PE man for possessing child porn postponed

The sentencing of Kerwin David Budden, of Port Elizabeth, convicted of the possession and distribution of child pornography, was postponed on Monday.

Budden, who had pleaded guilty to the charges, was not brought to the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court from St Albans Correctional Facility for sentencing because he was in self-isolation due to Covid-19 concerns, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said.

Budden was convicted last week after a lengthy investigation triggered by a tip-off from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Ngcakani said Budden’s case was related to an incident in August 2019, when another suspect was arrested in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, for possession and distribution of child pornography.

The other suspect had allegedly confessed to his involvement but had not yet pleaded, Ngcakani said.

He can only be named once he has pleaded.

Ngcakanu said the SAPS’s serial and electronics crime unit was alerted to the case by the FBI, after it was discovered that the Gauteng suspect had downloaded explicit child pornographic images, videos and chats through a mobile app.

The Krugersdorp man confessed to police that he had shared the content with various people, including Budden, using the app.

“Police obtained a search warrant and in collaboration with America’s Homeland Security found several child pornographic images on the cellphone and laptop of Budden,” Ngcakanu said.

In his plea, Budden admitted to sharing child pornography on social media platforms.

Sentence is expected to be handed down on September 10.

