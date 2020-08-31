Motherwell clinic closed after masked man smashes windows

Patients have been unable to visit the Motherwell Wellness Centre since Friday due to security reasons, after a masked man smashed windows at the facility on Thursday.

The masked man was caught on film smashing the windows.

One patient, Thabisa Motlotlo, said she was living with HIV and was worried that her health would be at risk if she defaulted on her treatment.

“I have four days of treatment left and I thought I was being proactive by coming today before I completely run out.

“I’ll try again but the problem is that the nurses are not very clear about when they will reopen, and I have a limp so I cannot even walk to the other clinics and I don’t have the money either for transport,” Motlotlo said.

When the Herald arrived at the clinic it was empty and some people were seen being turned away at the gate.

The waiting rooms were empty, aside from staff who seemed to be locked in a meeting.

A nurse at the facility who spoke to the Herald, but declined to give her name because she was not authorised to speak to the media, said the clinic had been closed on Friday and Monday for security reasons.

She referred further questions to the department of health district management.

The police and health department were yet to respond to requests for comment at the time of writing.

HeraldLIVE