Girl, 15, tells of rape ordeal

A 20-year-old man from Walmer township who allegedly kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old while she was on her way home from school pleaded not guilty in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

Siphosethu Langjan Mnyamana sat quietly in the dock while his alleged victim gave gruesome details of how she was threatened at gunpoint to go to a shack with him where he then allegedly raped her on November 19.

During her testimony, held in camera, the teenager said on the day in question she was walking home from school with her younger sister when Mnyamana called out to them while seated near a drain near Phupha Street, Walmer township.

The pair then decided to take a short cut and walked through a nearby park where they encountered Mnyamana again.

“He called out to me. At the same time he lifted his shirt to show us a gun on his waist.

“He said to my sister she must leave and I must stay with him,” the grade 8 pupil said.

The girl said after she tried to push Mnyamana away he forced her into a nearby shack, closed the door and locked it behind them.

It is alleged that Mnyamana then took off his pants as well as the girls and proceeded to rape her.

During the ordeal, the girl said there was a knocked on the door which triggered Mynamana to jump up and put his pants back on while instructing her to do the same.

At the door, the girl said, was a women who had been seated outside drinking.

“He said to me I must go out the shack but not to tell anyone,” the girl said.

She said she then left the shack, met her sister at the park and went home to relay the story to her aunt.

The case continues.

HeraldLIVE