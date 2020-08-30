Nyameka Goniwe, wife of one of the 'Cradock Four', has died

The wife of one of the Cradock Four, councillor Nyameka Goniwe, has died.

Tributes are pouring in for Goniwe, the speaker of Inxuba Yethemba municipality in Cradock, who died after a short illness.

Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli — known as the Cradock Four — were brutally murdered near Port Elizabeth by members of the Security Branch of the SA police 34 years ago.

The Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM), under which the nxuba Yethemba municipality falls, is mourning her sudden death.

“The municipality is overcome with a deep sense of sadness on the sudden passing of Cllr Nyameka Goniwe. Her passing marks one of the most painful moments in our district. We are indeed thankful that we had a privilege to be part of her life and words are not adequate to explain the loss of this gentle soul.

“On behalf of Chris Hani District Municipality, we offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to her children Nobuzwe and Nyaniso and their beloved family at this difficult moment. We also extend our deepest sympathy to the community of Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality which Cllr Goniwe has worked with for so many years.

“We have lost a colleague, a friend, a great leader and a patriot whose life was dedicated for the betterment of other,” said Wongama Gela, the municipality's mayor.