Admin block at Mpumalanga school torched
Hardly a week after the reopening of schools an administration block at a Mpumalanga school was burnt down.
According to the Mpumalanga department of education, on Saturday a group of men were seen entering Chayaza Secondary school in Mkhuhlu in the Bushbuckridge local municipality.
Mpumalanga education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the men were seen by security entering the school in the early hours of Saturday.
“The security alleged that these [men] went straight to the administration block, broke the windows and threw explosives inside the block, resulting in the burning down of the entire administration block,” Zwane said.
More than 150 schools in the province have been hit by criminals since the start of the lockdown in March.
Zwane said the department had opened a case of arson with the police.
Mpumalanga education MEC Bonakele Majuba asked community members to come forward with information that can assist the police to arrest the arsonists.
The department will send officials to the school on Monday to assess the damage and to advise on the course of action to be taken going forward.
