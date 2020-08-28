Tim Modise to anchor new Business Day TV show

Veteran broadcaster Tim Modise will anchor a new cutting-edge TV show on Business Day TV, focusing on the interplay of influence between government and business.

The weekly show, Political Currency with Tim Modise, will be launched on Business Day TV and on the digital platforms in the Arena Holdings group on September 9 — and will be broadcast on Wednesdays at 9pm.

The show will focus on how decisions taken in the corridors of power affect the people and the real economy.

Business Day TV on DStv is part of the Arena Holdings stable, which includes news brands such as Sunday Times, Sowetan, Business Day, Financial Mail, Weekend Post, The Herald and Daily Dispatch.

Modise, who has been a driving force on radio and television talk-show formats for more than 30 years, says the issue of how decisions made by powerful people in government and business affects the public and political economy has become a matter of critical national importance.

“Each week I will meet and interview top decisionmakers and influential power brokers and discuss the nation’s political economy,” Modise said.

“Their mission will be to give insights and possible solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

“But we will also engage robustly on the policies and ideas that will promote growth and make a real difference to the lives of South Africans.”

The programme and digital content produced will also include comments, insights and opinions from arguably the most insightful editorial minds in the SA print and digital media.

Editors and senior political economy writers from Arena Holdings’ major titles, as well as TimesLIVE and BusinessLIVE, will weigh in on every programme with insights and comments on developing stories as well as on the main issues covered in the programme.

Pule Molebeledi, MD of News & Media for Arena Holdings, said the show would become an influential platform where the who’s who of business and politics will raise their game to challenge conventional thinking about SA’s economic future.

“This programme will be a way for Arena Holdings, sponsors and guests to contribute to a recovering SA.

“We expect guests to engage robustly as they motivate for policies and ideas that could kick-start economic recovery, create jobs and set SA on the road to prosperity,” Molebeledi said.