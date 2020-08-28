Jika sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of Kelly Bain

Convicted murderer Sizwe Jika has been handed a life sentence for the brutal killing of new mother Kelly Bain by the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

Bain, 26, was stabbed to death in the bedroom of her Shabani Road, Brymore home while on maternity leave with her one-month-old baby in July 2018.

According to court papers, between July 2015 and September 2018 Jika, 28, broke into eight properties across Nelson Mandela Bay.

He was further charged with attempted housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as the illegal possession of ammunition after he was caught by police with 34 9mm rounds.

On Thursday, Jika was sentenced to life imprisonment for Bain’s murder, 15 years for aggravated robbery, five years for theft, five years each for the eight housebreaking cases and one for illegal possession of ammunition.

All of the above sentences will run concurrent with the life sentence.

On July 25 2018, Jika, entered the Brymore home and when confronted by Bain, an altercation occurred. He overpowered her and stabbed her multiple times before taking her engagement ring off her finger.

While rummaging through the house, Jika was surprised by the appearance of Christopher Bonus, Bain’s fiancé, who had come home for lunch. A struggle ensued and Jika managed to escape. Bain succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Jika is currently serving a 20-year sentence for the murder of Anne Smit, 86, committed in May 2018 at her house in Kamma Park. He is also serving a 16-year sentence for housebreaking cases committed between January 2011 and July 2018 in the metro.

He is yet to appear in court for another murder which took place in May 2018 in Summerstrand where Anne Ferreira, 83, was found strangled and murdered.

The investigating officer, Det-WO Rudolf Baxter of the Detective Trio Task Team, has been commended for securing these sentences for the murders of Smit and Bain.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the sentencing and praised both the investigating officer as well as the prosecuting authority for ensuring Jika was imprisoned for a length period.

“It is clear that this accused has no respect for human life, let alone attacking vulnerable women. To commit such heinous crimes in a space of three months shows that he lacks emotion and is a heartless and ruthless criminal.

“Perpetrators of gender-based violence such as Jika must be punished and sentences such as this are a warning to others preying on the weak and vulnerable that they too will face the same fate if found guilty of similar offences,” Ntshinga said.

