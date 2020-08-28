Ekurhuleni mayor joins calls for change to SA coat of arms

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has joined calls for a change to SA's coat of arms, saying it lacks inclusivity.

The #ChangeForHer initiative, launched by Newzroom Afrika, aims to ensure that all women are represented on the highest visual symbol of the state.

The campaign and petition challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the lack of inclusiveness in the national symbol and to make the change to recognise women and the role they play.

“The national symbol of our country, on all official documents from birth to death only bears the image of two men.

“The time has now come to change that,” the campaign says.

“The time is now to replace the two men with one man and one woman — in a symbolic gesture that will move SA forward in a deep and meaningful manner.”

Masina said now was the right time for SA to do what was right and join the call.

“Let me add my voice of support for this noble campaign which calls for the coat of arms to be changed to depict a male and female, instead of two men.

“Equality and inclusivity are enshrined in our constitution, let’s do the right thing,” Masina said.