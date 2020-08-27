SA records 2,758 new Covid-19 cases as death toll passes 13,500

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that there were now 615,701 total cases across SA.

He also announced an additional 194 Covid-19 related deaths. This means there have been 13,502 fatalities across the country.

Of the new deaths, 57 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 61 in Gauteng, four in the Northern Cape, 12 in the Eastern Cape and 60 in the Western Cape.

Mkhize also announced that there have been 525,242 recoveries - a recovery rate of 85%.

The figures were based on 3,598,973 total tests to date, of which 20,137 were done in the last 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE