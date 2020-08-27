Residents show their gratitude to health-care workers

As the Covid-19 pandemic in Nelson Mandela Bay looks to be receding, there has been an outpouring of thanks from the community to health-care workers who have placed themselves at the front line to protect others.

Netcare Greenacres Hospital GM Andre Bothma said a number of donations had been made to convey the gratitude of the community to workers including nurses, cleaners, porters and catering and security staff at the hospital recently.

One such donation, made by a grateful anonymous donor, was for 800 parcels of meat worth about R100,000.

“This exceptionally kind donation was facilitated by Continental Butchery and Deli, which had previously donated morale-raising milk tarts to everyone at the hospital,” Bothma said.

The St Saviour’s and St Hugh’s Anglican churches, in association with Sunridge Super SPAR, had donated snack packs to the nursing staff at the hospital last week, while Greenacres Checkers had delivered bunches of flowers to the hospital on Thursday; and these were just some of the other donations, he said.

“The pandemic has been an exceptionally taxing time for all of the dedicated health-care workers at our hospital and we are most grateful to all individuals and businesses within the community who have acknowledged their considerable efforts in such special ways.

“It is a wonderful recognition of the critical role they have played in supporting our patients over this period.”

Elana van Rooyen of Continental Butchery and Deli said they and the anonymous donor appreciated the sacrifices staff at Netcare Greenacres Hospital had made to keep so many members of the community safe.

“Your hard work and dedication are greatly appreciated.

“We hope the meat pack will make for a lovely braai or at least a couple of fine family meals.

“Thank you for all you have done and continue to do,” Van Rooyen said.

The Reverend Sharon Nell of St Saviour’s said they had made their donation in support of the National Exceptional Nursing Campaign, which sought to acknowledge the important role nursing staff around the country had played during the pandemic.

The church elected to celebrate the nurses at Netcare Greenacres Hospital, among other beneficiaries.

“We approached Sunridge Super SPAR, which kindly agreed to supply the goodies for the food parcels.

“Our church members then made up the snack packs, which are a small token of our appreciation to the nursing staff at the hospital.

“We are most grateful for how they bravely put their lives on the line at this time to serve the ill members of our community,” Nell said.

