Ramaphosa to get report from 'fusion centre' on Covid-19 corruption in SA

“They will also report on a six-weekly basis to the president on how far they are doing in curbing corruption, fighting those who are found with their hands in the till and making sure that people appear before courts to answer for their greed,” minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said in a post- cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

The fusion centre — compromised of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), State Security Agency, SA Revenue Service, the Hawks and the Financial Intelligence Centre — acts as the co-ordinating body of law-enforcement agencies tasked with looking into Covid-19 related graft.

“The fusion centre, which co-ordinates the work of all law-enforcement agencies, remains on track to present its first six-weekly report in the first week of September 2020 to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The cabinet will give the necessary support to all law-enforcement agencies. This will include giving them the resources they need to function optimally, independently without fear, favour and prejudice in facilitating the investigation and prosecution of corruption-related cases without any further delay,” Mthembu said.