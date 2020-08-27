Police appeal to community for aid in search for Kwazakhele girl

Police have appealed for community assistance to help them trace a teenage girl who went missing from her Kwazakhele home a month ago.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Lisakhanya Vazi, 14, was apparently not at home when her mother returned there on the afternoon of July 21.

“According to the mother, she left for work early on the mentioned date and when she returned to their Mangcu Street home in Kwazakhele at about 3.30pm, her daughter was not there.

“She only reported her missing to police on August 22.”

It seemed the mother had been hoping her daughter would return home of her own accord as it was not the first time that she had left, Naidu said.

However, this was the longest period she had been away.

“The SAPS family violence child protection and sexual offences unit is seeking the community’s assistance in tracing Lisakhanya.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Constable Msuthukzi Nkwenkwezi on 082-302-5127 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.