Man behind fake death certificates to bypass roadblocks gets 12 months

Convicted fraudster Mbuyiselo “Mawawa” Lobi — who issued fraudulent death certificates during level 5 of the national lockdown — has been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment or a fine of R12,000.

In a statement released on Thursday, Eastern Cape MEC of Transport, Safety and Liaison Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe welcomed the sentence handed down by the Aberdeen Magistrate’s Court.

Lobi was arrested in April for issuing fraudulent death certificates that gave hundreds of people a pretext to travel between provinces.

He was sentenced to pay R12,000 or face 12 months behind bars, half of which was suspended for five years.

Lobi’s actions were in contravention of the Disaster Management Act, and were executed on the N9 and R61 between the Eastern and Western Cape, Tikana-Gxothiwe said.

According to the MEC’s spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie, between March 27 and April 30, law enforcement officers turned back 157 vehicles from the Western Cape at the points of entry into the Eastern Cape.

The vehicles were turned back for not having the correct travel permits.

MEC Tikana-Gxothiwe thanked those law enforcement officers who had diligently investigated the matter leading to the arrest of Lobi.

“His sentencing on [Tuesday] should be a constant reminder to those who continue to break the law that the law will deal with them harshly,” Tikana-Gxothiwe said.

“We urge our people to continue to support law enforcement officers when they operate in our communities to safeguard our interests.

“Together, we can form a united barrier to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and ensure that justice is dealt harshly onto those who dare break the regulations.”

The MEC called on Eastern Cape communities to remain vigilant as the country was still battling the coronavirus.

“That we are on level 2 does not mean we must let our guard down and be irresponsible,” Tikana-Gxothiwe said.

HeraldLIVE