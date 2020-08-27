Lions maul Limpopo lodge owner to death as wife looks on

Two lions mauled Limpopo lodge owner Arthur "West" Mathewson to death during their regular walk on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the Lion Tree Game Lodge in Hoedspruit, according to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“It is believed that the two lionesses attacked the deceased during one of their usual walks. The incident allegedly took place while his wife was helplessly watching,” he said.

“The police and emergency services were activated. On arrival, the man was found with multiple injuries. He was declared dead on the scene.”

The lionesses have since been moved to another game lodge in the area.