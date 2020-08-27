KZN top cop slams 'rampant criminality' after 8 killed in 'feud'

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula has condemned the killing of eight people in two separate incidents, on one day, stemming from a long-standing community feud in Taylors Halt, outside Pietermaritzburg.

Jula visited the local police station on Thursday to see what interventions police could offer after eight people were killed in the area on Wednesday.

The first incident took place while four men were fixing a car. An unknown vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire, killing three men.

“The fourth victim who was injured during the shooting managed to escape and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The deceased were identified as Sbonelo Ndawo, 33; Lawrence Zondi, 33; and Ayanda Sishi, 37,” said the police in a statement.

Just hours later, in the evening, five members of the Nxele family — four women and a 16-month-old child — were shot and killed inside their home.