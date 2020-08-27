News

Killer of Kunene Park wheelchair-bound man sentenced to life

By Devon Koen - 27 August 2020

After pleaded guilty to the murder of a wheelchair-bound man, a Port Elizabeth High Court judge sentenced Sinethemba Qilo to life behind bars.

Handing down sentencing on Wednesday, Judge Irma Schoeman said Qilo, 31, had shown no signs of rehabilitation after previous imprisonment for similar offences...

