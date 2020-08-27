'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname
Malusi Gigaba's estranged partner Norma has dropped the former home affairs minister's surname, announcing that she is going back to her maiden name.
Norma Mngoma, as she would like to be referred to now, announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she is using her maiden name again as she dedicated the day to herself.
“Let me reintroduce this beautiful lady, who I’m crushing on her today WCW (women crush Wednesday) ... Her name is Norma Mngoma,” wrote Norma.
The businesswoman went on to share that she is happy to be using her maiden name again, saying “this is who I am and where I belong”.
Mngoma also changed all her social media handles with the hashtag #Newbeginnings.
The politician laid charges against his estranged partner for allegedly damaging a R3m Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG that he had borrowed from a friend, businessman Peter Siyaya.
She faces charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria and will appear in court on September 14.
Her legal team has said it intends bringing a civil matter to challenge the validity of her arrest.
“From the time the matter was investigated by the Hawks, they had visited her house multiple times. They came to her house late on Friday afternoon, and one wonders why that happened,” said her attorney Victor Nkwashu.
