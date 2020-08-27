Ford donates engines worth R7.8m for technical high schools training programme

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa has embarked on a far-reaching engine donation programme to support skills development and training at technical high schools across SA.

A total of 240 engines, produced at the Struandale engine plant valued at R7.8m, are being donated.

Ford MD Neale Hill said the donation provided the opportunity for pupils to understand and appreciate the inner workings of modern engines, and would help ignite greater interest in the field of automotive manufacturing and technology.

“Being a responsible corporate citizen means playing an active role in addressing the many challenges South Africans face, and arguably the biggest challenge we are dealing with now is the high level of unemployment, particularly among our youth,” Hills said.

“To address this, we dedicate extensive resources, expertise and manpower to creating opportunities to educate and empower our future entrepreneurs, engineers, community leaders and business pioneers, with a specific focus on uplifting the previously disadvantaged members of our community, and women in particular.

“It is with this in mind that I am delighted to announce that we are donating 240 engines produced at our Struandale engine plant.

“We have partnered with the department of basic education to supply these engines to technical high schools across the country, with the aim of promoting technical skills development and training in the automotive sphere.”

The engines assembled at Ford’s Struandale plant are the new-generation 2.0 Bi-Turbo and 2.0 Single Turbo engine family, as well as the established 2.2 and 3.2-litre Duratorq TDCi units.

These engines are produced for the domestic market and export customers around the world, and are used in a variety of models including the Ford Ranger pickup, the Ranger Raptor high-performance off-road pickup, the Everest seven-seater sport utility vehicle, and the European-built Ford Transit.

Minister Angie Motshekga said the partnership between the department of basic education and Ford would play a pivotal role in boosting efforts to stimulate the local economy, and address the technical skills shortage the country is facing.

“The department is delighted to receive the 240 engines from Ford to support the skills revolution in our country,” Motshekga said.

“The engines we are receiving will power the future, and unleash our learners’ new potential in ways unimaginable before.

“I am glad that Ford has joined our efforts to take us forward, and I am certain that this initiative will contribute in growing our learners’ skills at the school level and beyond.”

Ford spokesperson Duduzile Nxele said: “The department is i identifying schools across the country which will receive the engines.”

HeraldLIVE