Brother ’s anguish as bubbly young mother brutally attacked metres from home
‘I want him to feel our pain
Her throat slit and blood pooling around her, a Port Elizabeth woman managed to remain conscious long enough to whisper to those huddled around her the name of the man who allegedly raped and assaulted her to within an inch of her life.
Malisha “Melissa” Marlouw, a single mother of two children she adored, fought for her life in hospital for the next three days before eventually succumbing to her injuries late on Tuesday afternoon. ..
