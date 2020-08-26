SA's children must wear masks in school despite new WHO guidelines

All children attending South African schools have to wear masks despite the World Health Organisation's new guidelines.

The global health authority released guidelines at the weekend stating that children under the age of five should not wear masks while those aged between six and 11 should wear masks only in exceptional circumstances.

However, the department of basic education is sticking by its rule that all children in schools must wear masks.

“We are not changing anything in schools. We continue with plans to have all learners wearing masks. We want to do everything we can to keep our learners safe. We have already spent money on masks for all learners so we will ensure these are used,” said departmental spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Wednesday.

The WHO and the UN Children's Fund (Unicef) advise that the decision to use masks for children aged six to 11 should depend on how widespread the transmission of the virus is and whether the child is interacting with high-risk individuals such as the elderly, and if there is adult supervision to put on and take off the masks safely.

The guidelines were formulated by an international and multidisciplinary expert group brought together by the WHO to review evidence on Covid-19 infection and transmission in children and the limited available evidence on the use of masks by children.

The expert group also considered children's psychosocial needs and developmental milestones in formulating the guidelines.

The guidelines advise that children aged 12 and older should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults, in particular when they cannot guarantee at least a metre distance from others and there is widespread transmission in the area.