Parliament begins debate on nationalisation of Reserve Bank

In his presentation, Shivambu said the SARB was one of only nine in the world that still had private ownership. He said it currently had 802 shareholders, based both locally and internationally.

“Admittedly, there is no massive financial benefits that accrue to the current shareholders, so there will never be a sound claim for compensation,” said Shivambu.

“Currently each of the 2 million shares is R10, meaning that in total the shares issued by the SARB is R20m - meaning that no one has paid billions to gain shares, so why would you claim billions as compensation?

“The highest dividend each shareholder is entitled to is R1,000 per shareholder. Why would you claim billions if you were only entitled to R1,000 per year?”

Shivambu charged that it would be pure “madness” for any “rational court” to grant billions in compensation to the private shareholders and that it would not be just and equitable to give them no compensation.

“What we would have to do is to discuss how we would go about protecting the bank in a manner that it is not abused, like some of the SOEs are,” he said.

The amendments proposed in the bill by the EFF would make the state the sole shareholder of the SARB and empower the minister of finance to appoint the board. Submissions of the annual financial statements would be made to the minister and be tabled before parliament.

Parliament’s legal services have advised that the EFFs bill to nationalise the Bank may not “pass constitutional muster” in its current form. Parliamentary legal advisor Noluthando Mpikashe made the statement to the sitting.

“As the legal services of parliament, we are of the view that the bill as is – if challenged –will not pass constitutional muster. We are not the final arbiters to say the bill is unconstitutional; we are just giving a view, looking at previous court decisions and looking at how section 25 is currently in the constitution,” said Mpikashe.