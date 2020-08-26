One dies as gunfire breaks out at Wisconsin protest over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, as gunfire broke out on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on the third straight night of unrest sparked by the police shooting of a Black man, the New York Times reported, citing law enforcement.

Social media videos posted early Wednesday showed a gun battle involving civilians, with several people rushing a man with a long gun who apparently had been knocked to the ground. The video shows him firing at the people rushing towards him, one of whom falls to the ground. Other shots are heard in the background.

"Stay down, stay down!" someone yells.

"Keep going this way," a person says, apparently trying to guide others to safety as shots are fired.