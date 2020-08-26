Mbalula pushes for swift law change to enforce zero-alcohol driving limit

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has reiterated a call for the adoption of laws that would prohibit motorists from getting behind the wheel of a car having consumed even a drop of alcohol.

Mbalula made the call for the Road Traffic Amendment Bill to swiftly become law.

He was speaking on Tuesday, after a weekend of carnage on the roads. The deaths and injuries took place during the first weekend since the reintroduction of the sale of alcohol under level 2 of the country's lockdown laws.

Despite restrictions - including that trading hours be limited to Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm - incidents of alcohol-related accidents spiked at the weekend.

“Research conducted by the RTMC [Road Traffic Management Corporation] in collaboration with the South African Medical Research Council [SAMRC] and the University of South Africa [Unisa] shows that driver alcohol intoxication accounts for 27.1% of fatal crashes in the country. This is estimated to cost the economy R18.2bn annually," said Mbalula.