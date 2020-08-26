‘Housebreaking expert’ to stand trial for murder of Kelly Bain
Self-confessed housebreaking expert and convicted murderer Sizwe Jika is expected back in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday to stand trial for another murder as well as eight counts of housebreaking, robbery and attempted robbery.
Jika, 28, was sentenced along with Junior Lungisa, 22, to an effective 20 years behind bars for their role in the murder of Anne Smit, 86, during a house robbery at her Martha Street, Kamma Park home on May 28 2018...
