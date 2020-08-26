Eastern Cape braces for predicted new surge even as Covid numbers subside

The government has warned the province is yet to reach the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, with health MEC Sindiswa Gomba on Tuesday saying that would be determined by people's attitudes.

Gomba said the Eastern Cape was not yet out of the woods although premier Oscar Mabuyane announced the number of critically ill Covid-19 patients had decreased in August.

The province had recorded 84,144 cases by print deadline on Tuesday, with 2,800 deaths and 79,947 recoveries.

Gomba said they were still bracing for a surge which was predicted between August and September.

“We are ready for it, but the problem is that we are not aware when the peak is going to be. It will go with the attitudes of our people.

“But what we can say is that people are now getting familiar with Covid-19.”

Mabuyane and his MECs updated the media on the work done to stop the spread of the virus in Bhisho.

He said this week's data showed the number of hospitalisations, isolations, and patients on ventilators, in intensive care and needing high care was decreasing.