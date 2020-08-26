Eastern Cape braces for predicted new surge even as Covid numbers subside
The government has warned the province is yet to reach the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, with health MEC Sindiswa Gomba on Tuesday saying that would be determined by people's attitudes.
Gomba said the Eastern Cape was not yet out of the woods although premier Oscar Mabuyane announced the number of critically ill Covid-19 patients had decreased in August.
The province had recorded 84,144 cases by print deadline on Tuesday, with 2,800 deaths and 79,947 recoveries.
Gomba said they were still bracing for a surge which was predicted between August and September.
“We are ready for it, but the problem is that we are not aware when the peak is going to be. It will go with the attitudes of our people.
“But what we can say is that people are now getting familiar with Covid-19.”
Mabuyane and his MECs updated the media on the work done to stop the spread of the virus in Bhisho.
He said this week's data showed the number of hospitalisations, isolations, and patients on ventilators, in intensive care and needing high care was decreasing.
The premier said 79% of Covid-related deaths in the province occurred between June and July, and so far 7.8% of deaths in August, “which is another indication that the worst of the Covid-19 storm has passed”.
“We continue to see signs that the end of the tunnel is nearing in the fight against Covid-19 in our province.
“The provincial government is pleased to announce that the decline in new infections means many people in our province are playing their part and helping us to reduce the potency of the spread of this virus,” he said.
Mabuyane said 2.8 million people have been screened.
“We can confirm that the number of coronavirus tests conducted by both public and private sector labs has decreased in the recent past.”
However, even as Mabuyane painted a picture of the province beating the virus, he warned of a second wave of infections.
“That is why we continue to strengthen our containment and mitigation measures.
“We are now ensuring the readiness and suitability of each of the critical care satellite hub facilities, as well as consolidating data management and health information initiatives.
“Provincial treasury and the department of health are putting together investment options for the coronavirus response and beyond.”
Meanwhile, Mabuyane said lifestyle audits in the public service would become standard practice to fight corruption.
However, he did not give an update of how far along the the lifestyle audits being done on him, his cabinet and their spouses.
Mabuyane welcomed a probe into Covid-19 procurement corruption by the Special Investigating Unit.
