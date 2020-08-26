Convicted killer due back in court over Kelly Bain murder

Convicted murderer Sizwe Jika, who faces another charge of murder for allegedly killing young mom Kelly Bain, is expected back in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

His defence advocate, Johan van der Spuy, had requested the postponement of Jika’s trial to enable him to further consult with his client.

Van der Spuy told Judge Irma Schoeman that he needed time after he had been handed a revised indictment late on Tuesday afternoon.

Already facing a 20-year sentence for his role in the May 28 2018 murder of Anne Smit, Jika now faces 12 charges including one of murder, eight of housebreaking, one of attempted housebreaking, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the illegal possession of ammunition.

It is alleged Jika, 28, broke into the Shabani Road, Brymore home of Bain, 26, while she was at home on maternity leave after giving birth a month earlier.

According to the state, Jika found Bain in her bedroom and threatened her with a toy gun.

Bain allegedly begged Jika not to harm her and at some stage made her way to the kitchen where she managed to get hold of a knife.

During the commotion, Bain managed to stab Jika but he allegedly overpowered her, took the knife from her and stabbed her to death.

Bain’s fiancé, Christopher Bonus, arrived home while Jika was allegedly still busy rummaging through the property. After a struggle, Jika managed to escape.

Bain died at the scene.

Jika is also serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted on 12 charges of housebreaking.

For the Smit murder, Jika received 10 years for housebreaking, 15 years for robbery and 25 years for murder — five of which were suspended for five years.