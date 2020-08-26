Community rallies to give Arcadia woman a dignified burial

The family of Carmen Jacobs — whose body was discovered floating in a salt pan in the Arcadia area about two weeks ago — have extended their thanks to northern areas residents who came together to cover part of the costs of her funeral.



Apostle Earl Piet rallied the community to help give Jacobs, 36, a proper burial at the weekend...

