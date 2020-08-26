Community rallies to give Arcadia woman a dignified burial
The family of Carmen Jacobs — whose body was discovered floating in a salt pan in the Arcadia area about two weeks ago — have extended their thanks to northern areas residents who came together to cover part of the costs of her funeral.
Apostle Earl Piet rallied the community to help give Jacobs, 36, a proper burial at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.