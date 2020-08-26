Bethelsdorp police station temporarily closed

The community service centre at the Bethelsdorp police station has been temporarily closed after an official tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said due to the SAPS Bethelsdorp being closed temporarily, the community service centre would be operating from the West End Community Hall.

All response calls for assistance had to be made through to the 10111 emergency number as the community service centre number was temporarily suspended, Naidu said.

“The affected office will be decontaminated and the community will be informed when it will be reopened,” Naidu said.