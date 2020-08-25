Teen arrested, gun seized by anti-gang unit

A Port Elizabeth teenager was arrested on a charge of being in possession of suspected stolen property and a firearm was confiscated by the police’s anti-gang unit in two unrelated incidents on Monday.

Members of the anti-gang unit were patrolling hotspots in the Malabar area when they were stopped by community members at about 7.30am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said community members then inform the officers of a male robbing people in the Oceanview area.

The alleged suspect’s shack was pointed out and upon searching it a 9mm pistol was found inside with the serial number filed off.

The firearm was confiscated, Naidu said.

No arrests were made and the firearm has been sent for ballistic testing.

In another incident at about 3pm, anti-gang unit members were patrolling in Ditchling Street, Algoa Park when they spotted three males who attempted to run away.

They were stopped and upon searching them a 16-year-old teenager was found wearing a police bulletproof vest.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and is expected to appear in court later this week.

HeraldLIVE