Suspects caught in act of stealing car

Swift action by Port Elizabeth police resulted in the arrest of two men who allegedly tried to steal a car in Sidwell on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 1.30pm, Port Elizabeth K9 unit members received information that a blue Ford Fiesta was being broken into by two suspects at the Kudu flats in Gould Street.

“Backup was requested and the PE Flying Squad and the Anti-Gang Unit immediately responded,” Naidu said.

Police approached the flats and the suspects, who were already in the vehicle, jumped out and started running in different directions when they spotted the officers.

Two suspects, aged 25 and 29, were arrested in connection with a charge of being in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Naidu said the car had already been tampered with and its wires were cut.

A pair of side-cutters was also found on one of the suspects.

The car was confiscated for further investigation.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

