Rapist of seven-year-old jailed for 15 years

A convicted rapist was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Grahamstown High Court last week for raping a seven-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said in a statement on Tuesday that on September 9 2019, the victim had been taken from her residence in Santaville to the graveyard in Graaff-Reinet, where she was raped by the 53-year-old man, who later released her.

“A case of rape was registered at Graaff-Reinet police station and the case was handed over to the Graaff-Reinet Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

“The accused was traced and arrested on September 16 2019. Detective-Sergeant November made sure that the suspect remained in custody throughout the trial till sentencing on Friday.”

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said the meticulous and professional investigation by the investigator and the collaboration between SAPS and NPA had led to the sentence.

“The sentence is the outcome of the SAPS’s unwavering commitment in the fight against crimes against women and children and gender-based violence and the hard work of the investigation officer and other specialised disciplines of the SAPS, together with the NPA”, she said.

In another unrelated incident, Soci said the Butterworth FCS had arrested a 20-year-old man for the alleged attempted rape of a 65-year-old woman.

“It is alleged that the suspect is related to the victim and they live together in Ngxakaxha Locality, Mbewuleni Village, Dutywa.

“The suspect came home on Sunday at about 7.30pm. He tried to rape the victim. The victim fought back and the suspect got dizzy so the 65-year-old used the opportunity to flee and alert community members.”

Police were subsequently called and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect will appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of attempted rape.

