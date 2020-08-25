Parents close rundown, vandalised primary school

PREMIUM

Caved-in ceilings, smashed windows and toilets and workbooks strewn across the floor of a classroom by vandals made the return of pupils to Inkqubela Primary School untenable on Monday.



Outraged at what they saw, a group of about 30 parents closed the Kwazakhele school and sent pupils home...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.