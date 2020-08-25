Interim mayor tells speaker council meeting is illegal

As the highly anticipated council meeting kicked off in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday, a letter from interim mayor Thsonono Buyeye has emerged telling speaker Buyelwa Mafaya that she failed to follow the rules when scheduling the meeting.

Buyeye sent the letter on Monday, saying Mafaya had only given councillors one day of notice for the meeting.

"[This] is contrary to the rules of order, which state that five days written notice must be given for a council meeting to be convened and, for any motion to be considered, a 10 days notice must be given,” he said.

This as the DA, together with its new allies, is hoping to use their numbers to push through the election of a new mayor, though it is not on the council agenda for discussion.

Dozens of councillors were seen gathering for the meeting — closed to the media — on Tuesday.

According to the municipal notice sent out at the weekend, Mafaya said the meeting was scheduled to appoint an acting city manager as requested by co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha.

However, Buyeye said Nqatha had asked Mafaya to call a council meeting within 48 hours and not to schedule it in that time frame.

“The MEC instructs the speaker to give notice of a council meeting within 48 hours and not to convene the meeting within 48 hours.

“I am finalising all the necessary items that require the council’s attention, including the appointment of the [acting] city manager.

“Once all these items are finalised they will be submitted as part of a report to council.

“To avoid setting the wrong precedence, in terms of the Municipal Systems Act, the process for the appointment of the city manager is initiated and submitted to council by the executive mayor and therefore this matter should be part of the report to be submitted to councillors highlighted above.”

The DA, together with its new allies the PA and UF, is hoping to force the issue of electing a mayor using their numbers.

The parties accuse Mafaya of refusing to include the appointment of a mayor on the council agenda for the special meeting.

At the weekend, the UF, PA and DA discussed a possible regime change in the city.

Together, the UF, DA and PA have a combined 59 seats out of a council of 120 seats.

The DA usually enjoys the support of the ACDP and COPE, which have a seat each.

The DA sat down with COPE and the ACDP early on Monday to discuss strategies ahead of the council meeting.

Should the two support the pact, the parties would have a combined 61 seats in the council.