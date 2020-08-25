News

Double murder trial delayed as accused seek legal representation

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 25 August 2020



Three men facing double murder charges appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court, for the fifth time, on Monday, only for their matter to be postponed again in order to allow the men to apply for Legal Aid...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Future-proofing the Eastern Cape economy – Scenarios to Build Better

Most Read

X