Double murder trial delayed as accused seek legal representation
Three men facing double murder charges appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court, for the fifth time, on Monday, only for their matter to be postponed again in order to allow the men to apply for Legal Aid...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.