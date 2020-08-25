Department revokes floating power project approval

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries has revoked the emergency directive used to approve the Karpowership floating power project which could have potentially caused serious pollution in the Addo Marine Protected Area.



The department’s spokesperson, Albi Modise, said on Monday it had emerged that the Turkish energy giant had applied verbally for the Section 30A directive well in advance of the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic which was used to argue its written application...

