Department revokes floating power project approval
The department of environment, forestry and fisheries has revoked the emergency directive used to approve the Karpowership floating power project which could have potentially caused serious pollution in the Addo Marine Protected Area.
The department’s spokesperson, Albi Modise, said on Monday it had emerged that the Turkish energy giant had applied verbally for the Section 30A directive well in advance of the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic which was used to argue its written application...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.