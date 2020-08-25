Court prohibits R100m auction of Bosasa immovable assets

The high court in Johannesburg has declared that any auction of assets of the six African Global Operations companies, formerly known as Bosasa, which were in liquidation before the second meeting of creditors is prohibited.

In a judgment passed electronically on Monday, the court held that any sale while such company was in liquidation, and without written consent by resolution of the board of directors of African Global Holdings, was unauthorised. The court said the transfer and registration of immovable property to any prospective purchaser of assets of any of the six companies that were sold was prohibited.

The court also refused an application to place these six companies in business rescue.

The application followed an auction conducted by Park Village Auctions which sold the assets of the six companies in December last year. The sale raised over R100m.